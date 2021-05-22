newsbreak-logo
Lamar, CO

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lamar Saturday

Posted by 
Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0a8934S700

(LAMAR, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lamar area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Country Store at 301 E Olive St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Ports to Plains Travel Plaza at 33110 Cr-7, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Country Store

301 E Olive St, Lamar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$2.29
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

