newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rawlins, WY

Save $0.92 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rawlins

Posted by 
Rawlins Updates
Rawlins Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGDXI_0a8931nw00

(RAWLINS, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Rawlins area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 2388 E Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 2010 W Spruce St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.86.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rawlins area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart

2388 E Cedar St, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.44
$3.07

Kum & Go

1115 N Higley Blvd, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$3.19

Sinclair

1601 Inverness Blvd, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rawlins Updates

Rawlins Updates

Rawlins, WY
4
Followers
32
Post
864
Views
ABOUT

With Rawlins Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sinclair, WY
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sales#Gallon#Wy#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Rawlins, WYPosted by
Rawlins Updates

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Rawlins

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Rawlins: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1943.2 / Week; 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 3. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,712 per week; 4. Line Service Technician; 5. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,712 per week; 8. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 9. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Rawlins); 10. CDL-A Truck Driver;
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Wyoming Gas Prices Up 65% In Last Year; 4 Cent Increase in Last Week

While Wyoming has not felt the sting of gasoline shortages seen in the last week in the eastern U.S., its gas prices are still rising in advance of the upcoming three-day holiday. Figures provided in the regular report by GasBuddy.com, a company that tracks gasoline prices throughout the country, showed...
Rawlins, WYPosted by
Rawlins Updates

Job alert: These jobs are open in Rawlins

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Rawlins: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year - $4k Sign-On - 99% No-Touch; 2. Travel Physical Therapist - $2,176 per week; 3. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately (No Experience Required); 4. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,712 per week; 5. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience; 6. Part Time Reset Merchandiser $15/HR Rawlins, WY 82301; 7. Line Service Technician; 8. HVAC Specialist-Rawlins; 9. CDL-A Teams - 1 Yr OTR EXP Required - Earn Up To $110K Per Driver; 10. Physical Therapist (PT) Travel Allied - $49.76/Hour $1990/Weekly;