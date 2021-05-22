Save $0.92 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rawlins

(RAWLINS, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Rawlins area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 2388 E Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 2010 W Spruce St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.86.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rawlins area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 2388 E Cedar St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.07

Kum & Go 1115 N Higley Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Sinclair 1601 Inverness Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.