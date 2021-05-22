newsbreak-logo
Creston, IA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Creston

Posted by 
Creston Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059bUI_0a892zH800

(CRESTON, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Creston, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 102 W Taylor St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.42 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 102 W Taylor St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

102 W Taylor St, Creston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.42
$3.01

Casey's

903 N Sumner Ave, Creston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.42
$3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Creston, IA
13
Followers
34
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

