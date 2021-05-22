Gas savings: The cheapest station in Douglas
(DOUGLAS, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Douglas area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.
Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.93
$3.13
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.13
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.