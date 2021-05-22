newsbreak-logo
Douglas, WY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Douglas

Douglas News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVX5C_0a892yOP00

(DOUGLAS, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Douglas area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.93
$3.13
$3.07

Conoco

1115 W Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.13
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Douglas, WY
ABOUT

With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

