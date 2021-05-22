Gas savings: The cheapest station in Douglas

(DOUGLAS, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Douglas area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 3.07

Conoco 1115 W Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.13 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.