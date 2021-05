SEATTLE - Areas of fog and clouds are clearing out making for some nice afternoon sunshine. Highs near 70 around Puget Sound with cooler temps at the coast and mountains. Friday, fewer clouds to start the day with earlier clearing for really nice conditions. Highs jump Friday, Saturday, and Sunday into the mid 70s with plenty of weekend sunshine! That's all thanks to high pressure that will keep us nice and dry and hold off offshore weather systems. That also will mean great weather for both OL Reign and Sounders FC as they play Saturday and Sunday.