Houghton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HOUGHTON, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Houghton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 997 Razorback Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 100 Hancock St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houghton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 997 Razorback Dr, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Holiday 100 Hancock St, Hancock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:22 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.