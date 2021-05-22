Save up to $0.73 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in North Manchester

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Gas prices vary across in the North Manchester area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 3 W In-114. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Marathon at 310 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:23 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 3 W In-114, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.12 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.