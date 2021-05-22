newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Manchester, IN

Save up to $0.73 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in North Manchester

Posted by 
North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxdT4_0a892qKb00

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Gas prices vary across in the North Manchester area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 3 W In-114. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Marathon at 310 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:23 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO

3 W In-114, North Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.12
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

North Manchester Today

North Manchester Today

North Manchester, IN
6
Followers
35
Post
667
Views
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Manchester, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Citgo#Marathon#Gallon#Gas Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large

There’s no list of requirements for becoming Republican leader of the U.S. House or Senate. If there were, being smart is clearly not one of them. Look at Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell . Ignoring other saner voices in their party — like Liz Cheney , Christine Todd Whitman, Barbara...