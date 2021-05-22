newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moab, UT

Moab gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0a892ooN00

(MOAB, UT) According to Moab gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at City Market at 425 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.37 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.91 at Shell at 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.39 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

City Market

425 S Main St, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.57
$3.67
$3.58

Maverik

435 N Main, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.57
$3.77
$3.58

Express 24

995 Us-191, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.57
$3.87
$3.58

Maverik

985 S. Highway 191, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.57
$3.77
$3.58

Exxon

220 N Main St, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.59

Chevron

817 S Main St, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.55
$3.69
$3.59
card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.69
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Moab News Alert

Moab News Alert

Moab, UT
5
Followers
36
Post
637
Views
ABOUT

With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Moab, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Comparison#Gas Prices#Market Prices#Shell#Spanish#Tr Rd#Moab Gas#Gas Change#Gallon#City Market#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large

There’s no list of requirements for becoming Republican leader of the U.S. House or Senate. If there were, being smart is clearly not one of them. Look at Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell . Ignoring other saner voices in their party — like Liz Cheney , Christine Todd Whitman, Barbara...