Moab gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MOAB, UT) According to Moab gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at City Market at 425 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.37 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.91 at Shell at 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.39 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

City Market 425 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.67 $ 3.58

Maverik 435 N Main, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.58

Express 24 995 Us-191, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.58

Maverik 985 S. Highway 191, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.58

Exxon 220 N Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Chevron 817 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.69 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.69 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.