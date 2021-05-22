Gunnison gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GUNNISON, CO) According to Gunnison gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Country Store at 108 S 12Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.84 at Love's Country Store at 108 S 12Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

City Market 880 N Main St, Gunnison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ --

Conoco 821 W. Tomichi Ave, Gunnison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.