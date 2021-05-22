newsbreak-logo
Willcox, AZ

Willcox gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.82 per gallon

(WILLCOX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Willcox area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon.

Circle K at 500 S Haskell Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron

1190 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$2.99

Circle K

1103 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$--

Travel Centers of America

1501 N Fort Grant Rd, Willcox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$3.81
$3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Willcox Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

