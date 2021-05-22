Willcox gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.82 per gallon
(WILLCOX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Willcox area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon.
Circle K at 500 S Haskell Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$--
$3.81
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.