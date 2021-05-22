Willcox gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.82 per gallon

(WILLCOX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Willcox area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon.

Circle K at 500 S Haskell Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 1190 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Circle K 1103 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ --

Travel Centers of America 1501 N Fort Grant Rd, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.81 $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.