newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ferriday, LA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ferriday

Posted by 
Ferriday Post
Ferriday Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0a892Ph600

(FERRIDAY, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Ferriday, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 4774 Us-84 W. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.45 at Trak at 1504 Ee Wallace Blvd N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:19 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

4774 Us-84 W, Vidalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.74
card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.21
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ferriday Post

Ferriday Post

Ferriday, LA
9
Followers
36
Post
940
Views
ABOUT

With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Ferriday, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Citgo#Trak#Ee Wallace Blvd N#Savings#Gallon#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Ferriday

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ferriday: 1. Physician / Family Practice / Louisiana / Permanent / Family Medicine in Louisiana Job; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 5. Legal Secretary Assistant; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Special Enrollment Period Sales; 7. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/20/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 9. Dry Van Company Driver - CDL A - Up to $89,000/Year; 10. Dry Van Company Driver - CDL A - Up to $89,000/Year;
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ferriday

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ferriday: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Physician / Internal Medicine / Louisiana / Permanent / Family Medicine (FM/PC) or Internal Medic...; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $100,000/Year - Excellent Benefits; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 7. CDL-A Drivers / $62K - $89K Yearly / $.55 - $.62 CPM; 8. Truck Driver Class A Weekend Home 1250 to 1600 per wk Hiring all MS; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Average $1,300/Week; 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay;