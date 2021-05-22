newsbreak-logo
Homer Bulletin

Here’s the cheapest gas in Homer Saturday

Homer Bulletin
Homer Bulletin
 2 days ago
(HOMER, AK) According to Homer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Essential at 94 Sterling Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.52 at Essential at 94 Sterling Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.32.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Essential

94 Sterling Hwy, Homer
card$3.32
$3.42
$3.52
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

