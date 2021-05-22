Save $0.35 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Libby

(LIBBY, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Libby area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

Conoco at 31978 Us Hwy 2 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 31978 Us Hwy 2, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:28 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 31978 Us Hwy 2, Libby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.06 $ 3.23 $ 2.99

Conoco 33934 Us Hwy 2, Libby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.06 $ 3.23 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.