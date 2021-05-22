newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Libby, MT

Save $0.35 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Libby

Posted by 
Libby Digest
Libby Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0a892NAs00

(LIBBY, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Libby area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

Conoco at 31978 Us Hwy 2 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 31978 Us Hwy 2, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:28 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

31978 Us Hwy 2, Libby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.06
$3.23
$2.99

Conoco

33934 Us Hwy 2, Libby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.06
$3.23
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Libby Digest

Libby Digest

Libby, MT
6
Followers
31
Post
934
Views
ABOUT

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Libby, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#Sales#Bargain Hunters#Mt#Conoco#Gallon#Gas Change#Hwy#Savings#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large

There’s no list of requirements for becoming Republican leader of the U.S. House or Senate. If there were, being smart is clearly not one of them. Look at Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell . Ignoring other saner voices in their party — like Liz Cheney , Christine Todd Whitman, Barbara...