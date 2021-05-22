newsbreak-logo
Devils Lake, ND

This is the cheapest gas in Devils Lake right now

Devils Lake Digest
Devils Lake Digest
 2 days ago
(DEVILS LAKE, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Devils Lake area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 803 College Dr N. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Holiday at 137 Us-2 W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex

324 6Th Ave Ne, Devils Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

137 Us-2 W, Devils Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$--
$--

Shell

603 Us-2 E, Devils Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$--
$3.19

Cenex

1803 Us-2 E, Devils Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Devils Lake, ND
ABOUT

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

