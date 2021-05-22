Here’s the cheapest gas in Caribou Saturday
(CARIBOU, ME) Depending on where you fill up in Caribou, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.
Irving at 35 Bennett Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 35 Bennett Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Caribou area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.74
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.