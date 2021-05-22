Here’s the cheapest gas in Caribou Saturday

(CARIBOU, ME) Depending on where you fill up in Caribou, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

Irving at 35 Bennett Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 35 Bennett Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Caribou area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Irving 35 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

CITGO 89 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.24

Shell 89 High St, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.24

Gulf 907 Presque Isle Rd, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.