Caribou, ME

Here’s the cheapest gas in Caribou Saturday

Posted by 
Caribou Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzIPu_0a892KWh00

(CARIBOU, ME) Depending on where you fill up in Caribou, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

Irving at 35 Bennett Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 35 Bennett Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Caribou area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Irving

35 Bennett Dr, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.25

CITGO

89 Bennett Dr, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.74
$3.24

Shell

89 High St, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.24

Gulf

907 Presque Isle Rd, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

