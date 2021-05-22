La Junta gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.70 per gallon

(LA JUNTA, CO) Depending on where you fill up in La Junta, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Country Store at 308 E 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 308 E 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 512 E 1St St, La Junta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.