Parksville, KY

Save $0.75 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Parksville

Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 2 days ago
(PARKSVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Parksville, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Battlefield Station at 303 E 2Nd St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.44 at Shell at 60 Bluegrass Pike, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parksville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

