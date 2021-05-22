This is the cheapest gas in Livingston right now
(LIVINGSTON, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Livingston, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Allegiant Oil at 401 West St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Allegiant Oil at 401 West St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.