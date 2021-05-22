This is the cheapest gas in Livingston right now

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Livingston, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Allegiant Oil at 401 West St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Allegiant Oil at 401 West St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Allegiant Oil 401 West St, Rewey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.