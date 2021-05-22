newsbreak-logo
Lewistown Voice

Where's the cheapest gas in Lewistown?

Lewistown Voice
Lewistown Voice
 2 days ago
(LEWISTOWN, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Lewistown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon.

FS at 20450 State Hwy Dd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 301 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

FS

20450 State Hwy Dd, La Belle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lewistown, MO
