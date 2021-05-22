Where's the cheapest gas in Lewistown?

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Lewistown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon.

FS at 20450 State Hwy Dd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 301 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

FS 20450 State Hwy Dd, La Belle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.