Green River, UT

Green River gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Green River Today
Green River Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dXEX_0a892DLc00

(GREEN RIVER, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Green River area offering savings of $0.66 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shady Acres at 370 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.95 at Love's Country Store at 1775 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

1085 E Main St, Green River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

