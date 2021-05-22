newsbreak-logo
Great River, NY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Great River Saturday

Posted by 
Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0a892CSt00

(GREAT RIVER, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Great River area offering savings of $2.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 5665 Sunrise Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Great River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

2307 Union Blvd, Bay Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$2.99
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$3.09

OK Petroleum

1550 Brentwood Rd, Bay Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.43
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.53
$3.29

Shell

1670 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Islandia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.17
$3.33
$3.03

76

3821 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Ronkonkoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$2.99
$--
$2.93

Shamrock

4815 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.11
$3.31
$2.93
card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.41
$2.93

Sinclair

645 Main St, Bay Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$--
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$--

USA

95 Moffitt Blvd, Bay Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.02
$3.24
$3.19
card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.36
$3.31

Speedway

3072 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$2.99

Speedway

3415 Veterans Hwy, Ronkonkoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$2.99

QuickChek

3450 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Great River, NY
6
Followers
119
Post
201
Views
ABOUT

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Great River, NY
