Here’s the cheapest gas in Great River Saturday

(GREAT RIVER, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Great River area offering savings of $2.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 5665 Sunrise Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Great River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 2307 Union Blvd, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

OK Petroleum 1550 Brentwood Rd, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 3.29

Shell 1670 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Islandia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.17 $ 3.33 $ 3.03

76 3821 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Ronkonkoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.93

Shamrock 4815 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 2.93 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 2.93

Sinclair 645 Main St, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ --

USA 95 Moffitt Blvd, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.02 $ 3.24 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.36 $ 3.31

Speedway 3072 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Speedway 3415 Veterans Hwy, Ronkonkoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

QuickChek 3450 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.