Here’s the cheapest gas in Great River Saturday
(GREAT RIVER, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Great River area offering savings of $2.14 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 5665 Sunrise Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Great River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$2.99
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.43
$3.19
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.53
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.17
$3.33
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$2.99
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.11
$3.31
$2.93
|card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.41
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$--
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.02
$3.24
$3.19
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.36
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.