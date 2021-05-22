Save $0.68 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Gardiner
(GARDINER, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Gardiner, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 401 Scott St W. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.77 at Sinclair at Grand Loop Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gardiner area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.