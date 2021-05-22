Gas savings: The cheapest station in Point Roberts

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 5 acres with large family Ranch home. Home was completely renovated in the last several years, taken down to the studis and rebuilt to new condition. The home also has a full height 2284 sq/ft unfinished basement which can be driven into for workshop, storage or additional living space. There is approx 2 acres of the 5 acre property around the home which is cleared and grassed, the remaining is beautifully treed for walking trails or additional out buildings. Ideal property for a Hobby Farm or Family retreat. The property is surrounded by other 5 acre parcels, so if you are looking for a little piece of the natural life this is the place for you. Build yourself a tree house or a whole tree neighborhood on your own private estate. The central location is very sunny and quiet. Shown by appointment<p><strong>For open house information, contact Paul Rusk, National Real Estate Point Roberts at 360-945-1011</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA2MzYzMTUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Perched, up on the hill in Maple Beach, this unique tri-level home offers peace, privacy and gorgeous views from every room. This quality home has tile and hardwood floors. The master bedroom is on the upper level, with a balcony and ensuite bath. Main level kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Lower level has a separate suite, complete with kitchen, living room and laundry. Ocean views, breathtaking scenery. Wrap around deck on both levels for outdoor relaxation. Pergola is wired for a hot tub. There's an outdoor shower for cooling off on a hot summer day. Enjoy the weeping willow to the south and the apple and pear trees that that offer some good results annually. Just blocks from the beach, 30 mins to Vancouver!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tracy Evans, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE2MDY0MjklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Cute cabin in central location. Quite street, lots of sun and wildlife. Workshop in the back. This cabin has a lot of potential and is move in ready.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Hugh Wilson, National Real Estate Point Roberts at 360-945-1011</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NzE0NzIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE. This romantic low bank waterfront home offers epic sunsets with front row seats to Point Roberts Race Week! South facing only to nature, views from Mt. Baker to the San Juan Islands. Watch orca play, kayaking, crabbing, beach walking all at your door. Master with fireplace and patio, decks for entertaining, fire pit for relaxing, very open with vaulted ceiling great room and adorable kitchen. The lifestyle feels like a world away, but you are just 30 min from YVR<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ingrid Johnson, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTAzOTI2MDIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>