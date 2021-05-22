newsbreak-logo
Point Roberts, WA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Point Roberts

Posted by 
Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnRAs_0a892AhR00

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Point Roberts area offering savings of $178.35 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Can-Am at 365 Tyee Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $181.9 at Petro-Canada at 1406 Tsawwassen Rd S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $123.43.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:52 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
ABOUT

With Point Roberts Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

