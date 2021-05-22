newsbreak-logo
Buxton, NC

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Buxton

Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 2 days ago
(BUXTON, NC) According to Buxton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 42676 N Carolina was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 47237 Nc-12, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

