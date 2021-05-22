newsbreak-logo
Cando, ND

Cando gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Cando Times
Cando Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0a89281E00

(CANDO, ND) Gas prices vary across in the Cando area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 101 9Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Cenex at 101 9Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cando Times

Cando Times

Cando, ND
