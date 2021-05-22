newsbreak-logo
Medway, ME

Medway gas at $3.05 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Medway Post
Medway Post
 2 days ago
(MEDWAY, ME) Depending on where you fill up in Medway, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Irving at 1941 Medway Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.75 at Irving at 1941 Medway Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 09:59 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Irving

1941 Medway Rd, Medway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.4
$3.75
$3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

