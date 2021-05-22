newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, KS

La Crosse gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
La Crosse Digest
La Crosse Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0a8925N300

(LA CROSSE, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the La Crosse area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1512 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1512 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater La Crosse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

1512 Main St, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

La Crosse Digest

La Crosse Digest

La Crosse, KS
6
Followers
114
Post
354
Views
ABOUT

With La Crosse Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
La Crosse, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Greater La#Bargain Hunters#Sales#Gallon#Savings#Selling#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in La Crosse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week; 2. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 5. Transportation Security Officer; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 7. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 8. Class A OTR Company Driver; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay;
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

Job alert: These jobs are open in La Crosse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. Work At Home Retention Associate Account Executive; 2. Classroom to Classroom Grant Project Coordinator; 3. Housekeeper; 4. Retail Team Member; 5. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 6. CDL Class A Truck Driver, Regional & OTR, $1500 Sign on, Up to $120K/yr; 7. Class A OTR Company Driver; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 10. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2/Mile;
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

4-Day Weather Forecast For La Crosse

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Crosse: Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly Cloudy; Sunday, May 23: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in La Crosse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Travel Physical Therapist - $2,015 per week; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,179 per week; 4. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 5. Caregiver/CNA; 6. Transportation Security Officer; 7. Sales Representative; 8. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 9. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 10. CDL Class A Truck Driver, Regional & OTR, $1500 Sign on, Up to $120K/yr;
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in La Crosse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. Travel Registered Nurse Med Surg (JO0210870); 2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 3. Housekeeper; 4. Retail Team Member; 5. Transportation Security Officer; 6. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay;
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

Job alert: These La Crosse jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. Travel Registered Nurse Med Surg (JO0210870); 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Company Director Opportunity; 4. Retail Team Member; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 6. CDL A Truck Driver $5000 Bonus; 7. Fellow (Post Doc) - Hays, KS; 8. Make $300+ Daily--During Storm Season; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $1,500/Week; 10. OTR Truck Driver;
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around La Crosse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year - $4k Sign-On - 99% No-Touch; 2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,880 per week; 3. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $38.83/Hour $1398/Weekly; 4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Average Up to $175,000/Year; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 7. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 5/7/21, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1397.82 / Week; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. Midwest;
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

Get hired! Job openings in and around La Crosse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. Make $300+ Daily--During Storm Season; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Average Up to $175,000/Year; 3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,880 per week; 4. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $34.78/Hour $1252/Weekly; 5. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Hays); 6. CDL A Drivers - Dry Van - $0.58-$0.63 CPM - Home Weekly; 7. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Avg $64k/Yr - Recent Grads Welcome - $5k Sign-On; 9. Non CDL Delivery Driver; 10. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers: Home Weekly - with BONUSES!;
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

La Crosse is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(LA CROSSE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Crosse. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
La Crosse, KSPosted by
La Crosse Digest

La Crosse companies that are hiring despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Crosse: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week;2. Sales Representative;3. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1346.4 / Week;4. Dentist;5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash;6. Administrative Specialist - FHSU Online;7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week;8. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...;9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Avg $64k/Yr - Recent Grads Welcome - $5k Sign-On;10. Entrepreneurial Minded Sales Superstars;