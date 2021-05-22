La Crosse gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LA CROSSE, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the La Crosse area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1512 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1512 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater La Crosse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 1512 Main St, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.