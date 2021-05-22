Here’s the cheapest gas in Rhinelander Saturday

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move in ready home half a block from Pioneer Park w/ a large backyard, garden, updates & much more! Tastefully updated w/ a newer kitchen & stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, newer fixtures & has been re-painted all while keeping the charm & class of the original wood flooring & railings you don’t see in new homes. Large city property (0.40acres) w/ a private backyard that includes a garden & camp fire ring as well a room to roam. The covered front porch as well as an open sun deck which is great for hanging out or grilling. A 2 car detached garage w/ a shared driveway keeps your vehicles out of the weather. The main level has tall ceilings which gives it a wonderful flowing feeling all the way from the formal entry to the kitchen & rear deck. www.SugarCampLodge.info - Ultimate recreational Northwoods retreat! Located in the town of Sugar Camp; nearby Minocqua, St Germain, Rhinelander & Eagle River. The only private property on 26 acre Lynn Lake - 3,138' lake frontage. Loaded with crappie, bass & panfish. 460 wooded acre tract of land, adjoining State Lands on two sides. Creek & extensive trail system throughout the acreage. Recreational paradise: Hunt, fish, ATV/Snowmobile, etc. Gated entry at end of town road, winding driveway into the grand scan-log post & beam constructed chalet (2000). The lodge features distinctive custom finishes throughout the 3 floors. Tasteful rustic luxury throughout. The main level features a soaring cathedral ceiling, WB stone fireplace, master suite, add'l bdrms & bathroom. Walkout lower level features a billiards room, magnificent wet bar, add'l bdrms, safe room & 3rd bath. Add'l attributes: Dry boathouse w/ sauna, two permanent docks, 2 car insulated garage, shooting range, food plots, pond. Wake up to captivating views overlooking Two Sisters Lake from your private master suite w/attached office making a great place to work from home. With 4 levels of finished space, 3 BRs, 2 bonus rooms, office, & rec rm, there is plenty of space for everyone to spread out. You'll love the massive wraparound deck, w/2nd deck below. The walk-out LL features a large family/rec room perfect for entertaining a large group. Head down to your sand lake frontage w/floating pier & beautiful island views. This majestic lake offers 719 acres of crystal clear waters for all types of recreation. There is plenty of storage in the lakeside shed & oversized heated garage with stairs leading to ample space above. Additional features include metal roofs on home & garage, central vac, fieldstone wood-burning FP, & Frontier internet. This quiet location makes for a great home base or Northwoods vacation retreat. This property has 3 seasonal cabins out on the peninsula that are in need of some work but do offer unique and very close to the water footprints. There isn't a bad view from any direction on the point. For an added bonus the power and driveway have been run in. A little further inland but not too far from the water the terrain would be more suitable for a larger home surrounded by privacy and lots of wildlife. It appears suitable for a walk out basement and nice views to Lake. Also available are 12.6 acre parcel A and 15.9 acre parcel C. Please check MLS #s 182911 & 198912 for more information. 9830