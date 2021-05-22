newsbreak-logo
Rhinelander, WI

Here’s the cheapest gas in Rhinelander Saturday

Rhinelander Digest
 2 days ago
(RHINELANDER, WI) According to Rhinelander gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.83 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1999 River St. Regular there was listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at BP at 2141 Lincoln St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rhinelander area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

1999 River St, Rhinelander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.31
$3.76
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

