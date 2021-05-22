newsbreak-logo
Eatonton, GA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Eatonton

Eatonton Today
 2 days ago
(EATONTON, GA) According to Eatonton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 110 Wal-Mart Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 105 Gray Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:13 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

110 Wal-Mart Dr, Eatonton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

