This is the cheapest gas in Geneva right now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This solar powered home is an oasis in the country while still having easy access to shopping, restaurants, and coffee shops. 100% solar powered home with fresh air exchanger with virus filtration. Zero maintenance steel siding, triple pane doors and windows, and long lasting metal roofing. High end interior finishes include stainless appliances and quartz counters. Home is part of a 50 acre sustainable development situated in the heart of Finger Lakes wine country. An easy hour drive from Rochester, Syracuse, and Ithaca and a bikeable 1.5 miles to Downtown Geneva and Seneca Lake. Joint Maintenance Agreement $1200/year covers community area taxes, road maintenance (10 year resurface), community area landscaping, road plowing, common sidewalk plowing, refuse/recycling (Toter and shared dumpster) This totally transformed spacious property was originally built in 1915 as a 2-family house and is now a glorious 5 BR, 5 1/2 Bath home which needs nothing! All major systems have been replaced throughout including walls, windows, roof, electric, plumbing, floors and so much more. The "Chef's Kitchen" includes a 6 burner gas stove, exhaust fan w/filters, light & heat lamp, plus convection oven! Currently operating as a successful Bed and Breakfast, the home is also perfect for any family! First floor offers 2 living rooms, formal dining room, kitchen, full bath and 1/2 , laundry rm, bedroom or family room. Second floor features 4 large bedrooms w/ 4 ensuite baths, large open hallway & plenty of storage. If new owners desire to continue operating as a B&B, contents needed for a turn-key business can be included. Perfectly situated in the heart of the Finger Lakes Wine Trail, several colleges and Cornell AgriTech Park; visitors from all over the world have enjoyed their stay here! South Main St 5 bedroom home -Woodwork and craftsmanship in this home is impeccable from the detailed woodwork on the walls to the 8' doors and wood beam ceilings, built-in cabinets, multiple fireplaces, updated kitchen, stained glass, finished walkout basement apartment, large back yard, deck. Walking distance to HWS college, downtown Geneva & hospital. Eat In kitchen w/quartz counters, back splash, new appliances & sink. New full bath on main floor, renovated mud room w/french doors to backyard. Living room offers clean rich look, new front door, painted wood burning fireplace (as is), TV & sound bar stay. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor, updated full bathroom. Stairs to floored attic! Partial finished LL w/rec room, laundry room, 1/2 bath & utility space. 'Castle Heights' completely updated! New furnace & water tank, new flooring throughout, refurbished front porch, beautiful backyard, landscaping, fencing, patio, pergola. Eat In kitchen w/quartz counters, back splash, new appliances & sink. New full bath on main floor, renovated mud room w/french doors to backyard. Living room offers clean rich look, new front door, painted wood burning fireplace (as is), TV & sound bar stay. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor, updated full bathroom. Stairs to floored attic! Partial finished LL w/rec room, laundry room, 1/2 bath & utility space. A MUST SEE!