Geneva, NY

This is the cheapest gas in Geneva right now

Posted by 
Geneva News Alert
Geneva News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4jfg_0a8921q900

(GENEVA, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Geneva area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon.

Valero at 14 Exchange St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Castle Rd. Mini Mart at 803 Cr-4, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:03 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

14 Exchange St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.14
$3.54
$3.09
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Pick Quick

16 E North St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Byrne Dairy

353 Waterloo-Geneva Rd, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.29
$--
$3.09

Byrne Dairy

201 Castle St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Kwik Fill

390 Hamilton St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Speedway

185 N Exchange St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Speedway

825 Canandaigua Rd, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Geneva, NY
98.1 The Hawk

With Rising Gas Prices, Learn Best Day To Buy Gas

I don't know about you but I'm starting to get nervous about rising gas prices and just how high they are going to get this year, especially with the recent news from a group of New York State Senators who have introduced a bill to increase the state's gas tax from its current 43.12 cents per gallon to 55 cents. That's a big jump!
Geneva, NYPosted by
Geneva News Alert

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(GENEVA, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Geneva. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Geneva, NYPosted by
Geneva News Alert

Top homes for sale in Geneva

3rd Floor sqft,aprox 225sqft,sunroom & finished basement sqft not included-aprox Charming 6 bedroom 3full/2half bath home with lots of character throughout.Living room with wood burning fireplace, sunroom and open porch on south side of home,hard wood floors throughout, newer windows,roof-gutters & downspouts,boiler,h2o heater & driveway. Detached garage with fenced yard. New kitchen layout included. Large 25+ two tax parcel property consisting of a 1850 brick home, 1988 mobile home and a large pole barn. Charming 1850 built brick home consists of three bedrooms and one full bathroom. First floor has one bedroom, one full bathroom, kitchen, living room and laundry. Second floor has two additional bedrooms. Mobile home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and an open living room, dining room and kitchen concept. Large 2002 built pole barn consists of one section of unfinished space, large shop space, kitchen, full bathroom, break room and front office space. Building has radiant floor heating throughout and a 200 amp electrical service. Take a look at this great City home on a quiet dead end street minutes from the school, hospital and Downtown! There have been many upgrades this year including LED lighting throughout,Bluetooth,Electrical upgrades, new kitchen countertops and a new half bath on the first floor. The lot has plenty of outdoor space and borders School property. Cozy 4 bedroom one bath home on quiet street ready for you to move into. Living room, dining room eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors. All new carpeting downstairs.
Geneva, NYPosted by
Geneva News Alert

Geneva weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Geneva: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Geneva, NYPosted by
Geneva News Alert

Take a look at these homes on the market in Geneva

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This solar powered home is an oasis in the country while still having easy access to shopping, restaurants, and coffee shops. 100% solar powered home with fresh air exchanger with virus filtration. Zero maintenance steel siding, triple pane doors and windows, and long lasting metal roofing. High end interior finishes include stainless appliances and quartz counters. Home is part of a 50 acre sustainable development situated in the heart of Finger Lakes wine country. An easy hour drive from Rochester, Syracuse, and Ithaca and a bikeable 1.5 miles to Downtown Geneva and Seneca Lake. Joint Maintenance Agreement $1200/year covers community area taxes, road maintenance (10 year resurface), community area landscaping, road plowing, common sidewalk plowing, refuse/recycling (Toter and shared dumpster) This totally transformed spacious property was originally built in 1915 as a 2-family house and is now a glorious 5 BR, 5 1/2 Bath home which needs nothing! All major systems have been replaced throughout including walls, windows, roof, electric, plumbing, floors and so much more. The "Chef's Kitchen" includes a 6 burner gas stove, exhaust fan w/filters, light & heat lamp, plus convection oven! Currently operating as a successful Bed and Breakfast, the home is also perfect for any family! First floor offers 2 living rooms, formal dining room, kitchen, full bath and 1/2 , laundry rm, bedroom or family room. Second floor features 4 large bedrooms w/ 4 ensuite baths, large open hallway & plenty of storage. If new owners desire to continue operating as a B&B, contents needed for a turn-key business can be included. Perfectly situated in the heart of the Finger Lakes Wine Trail, several colleges and Cornell AgriTech Park; visitors from all over the world have enjoyed their stay here! South Main St 5 bedroom home -Woodwork and craftsmanship in this home is impeccable from the detailed woodwork on the walls to the 8' doors and wood beam ceilings, built-in cabinets, multiple fireplaces, updated kitchen, stained glass, finished walkout basement apartment, large back yard, deck. Walking distance to HWS college, downtown Geneva & hospital. 'Castle Heights' completely updated! New furnace & water tank, new flooring throughout, refurbished front porch, beautiful backyard, landscaping, fencing, patio, pergola. Eat In kitchen w/quartz counters, back splash, new appliances & sink. New full bath on main floor, renovated mud room w/french doors to backyard. Living room offers clean rich look, new front door, painted wood burning fireplace (as is), TV & sound bar stay. 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor, updated full bathroom. Stairs to floored attic! Partial finished LL w/rec room, laundry room, 1/2 bath & utility space.