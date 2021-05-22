This is the cheapest gas in Geneva right now

(GENEVA, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Geneva area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon.

Valero at 14 Exchange St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Castle Rd. Mini Mart at 803 Cr-4, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:03 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 14 Exchange St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Pick Quick 16 E North St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Byrne Dairy 353 Waterloo-Geneva Rd, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Byrne Dairy 201 Castle St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Kwik Fill 390 Hamilton St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Speedway 185 N Exchange St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Speedway 825 Canandaigua Rd, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.