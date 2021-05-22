newsbreak-logo
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 2 days ago
(BIG RAPIDS, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Big Rapids area offering savings of $0.96 per gallon.

Marathon at 710 S State St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Amoco at 620 Maple St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.73.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

710 S State St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.35
$3.04

Admiral

613 S State St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$--

Sunoco

525 S 3Rd Ave, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$3.09

Wesco

21380 Perry St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.04

Meijer

15400 Waldron Way, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.36
$3.04

Beacon & Bridge Market

21060 19 Mile Rd, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.25

Speedway

19246 Northland Dr, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.25

CITGO

11031 Northland Dr, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

