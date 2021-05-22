Big Rapids gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Big Rapids area offering savings of $0.96 per gallon.

Marathon at 710 S State St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Amoco at 620 Maple St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.73.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 710 S State St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.35 $ 3.04

Admiral 613 S State St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ --

Sunoco 525 S 3Rd Ave, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Wesco 21380 Perry St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.04

Meijer 15400 Waldron Way, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.36 $ 3.04

Beacon & Bridge Market 21060 19 Mile Rd, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.25

Speedway 19246 Northland Dr, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.25

CITGO 11031 Northland Dr, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.