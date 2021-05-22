Save $1.44 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ionia

(IONIA, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ionia area offering savings of $1.44 per gallon.

Meijer at 2750 S State Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.13 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 342 N Dexter St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.57.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ionia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Meijer 2750 S State Rd, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.19

Marathon 2525 S State Rd, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.