newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Save $1.44 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ionia

Posted by 
Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0uj5_0a891wWK00

(IONIA, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ionia area offering savings of $1.44 per gallon.

Meijer at 2750 S State Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.13 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 342 N Dexter St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.57.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ionia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Meijer

2750 S State Rd, Ionia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.19

Marathon

2525 S State Rd, Ionia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
25
Followers
127
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ionia, MI
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sales#Bargain Hunters#Shell#Gallon#Savings#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Take a look at these homes on the market in Ionia

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don't let the construction in front confuse you. The City is beautifully replacing old sidewalks, steps, and pouring a cement retaining wall in the driveway. Come enjoy walkable living in the Charm of The City of Ionia. WAIT 'TIL YOU SEE INSIDE!! This home has been completely remodeled. New windows, drywall, insulation, flooring, fixtures, appliances, electrical system, plumbing, and HVAC (ducts too). (The AC condenser simply needs to be connected). The basement is capable of being finished andis plumbed for a toilet. This deep DOUBLE LOT offers the ability to add on to the house, add a garage, and design your backyard oasis tucked in the greenspace of mature trees. Seller is also selling the double lot to the east. The City is bringing dirt from the tear-out to fill along the east side. A Dual Agency Agreement exists. Seller directs Listing Agent & Broker to hold all offers until noon (12pmEST) Thursday, May 13th 2021. To schedule a showing, call Andrea at 616.803.9830<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrea L Zoet, Greenridge Realty (Cascade) at 616-949-8900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with attached garage available. Wooded view to relax in the backyard. Make an offer today.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Summer Frazier, Owners.com at 888-876-3372</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmVhbGNvbXAlMjBMaW1pdGVkJTIwSUkuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkVBTENPTVBNSS0yMjEwMDE5NzIzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Single-family homes for sale in Ionia

(IONIA, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.