newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ville Platte, LA

Save $0.17 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ville Platte

Posted by 
Ville Platte News Beat
Ville Platte News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LwRS_0a891vdb00

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ville Platte area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 893 E Lasalle St. Regular there was listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.71 at Exxon at 200 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte, LA
87
Followers
117
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Ville Platte, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#Bargain Hunters#Murphy Usa#Exxon#Gallon#Gas Change#Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Ville Platte, LAPosted by
Ville Platte News Beat

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Ville Platte

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ville Platte: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year - $4k Sign-On - 99% No-Touch;2. Retail Sales Consultant;3. Part-time Driver;4. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Opelousas);5. Perfect Sales Job! - Make $1,250 + a week!;6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/5/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks;7. OTR CDL-A Drivers / Earn Up To $95K Yearly / $2,500 Sign-On Bonus;8. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/5/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr;9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/5/21, Average $1,300/Week;10. LPN Charge Nurse 6P;
Ville Platte, LAPosted by
Ville Platte News Beat

Check out these Ville Platte homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great starter home or investment property located in nice Highland Park Subdivision. Home located near great shopping center and only a short distance from the main center area in Ville Platte<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Deville, Dream Home Realty, LLC at 337-385-1187</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Location! Location! Location! Great home at the end of a quiet street. Enjoy country living in this warm country town. Great school district for a family with young children. Built-in entertainment center compliments the living room. Kitchen has a buffet style bar and the home has a split floorplan<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Deville, Dream Home Realty, LLC at 337-385-1187</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Beautiful country home in Vidrine, La. This home has it all. Enjoy the summer lounging next to your own private pool and with your guest who can stay in their own private guest house. This home was built in 1996 by one of the best builders in the area. Homes are not built like this one anymore. Amenities are a pool and guest house and spacious shop with an overhang for extra parking. Extra land provides you with the privacy you desire. The living room and kitchen are open and the kitchen features a large island for extra counter space. Solar panels keep utility bills under $60 a month.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Deville, Dream Home Realty, LLC at 337-385-1187</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>RARE FIND!!! This custom home is nestled in nearly 100 Acres of beautiful farmland. This beautiful home boasts 2600 sqft equipped with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Who wouldn't want a Master Suite that has a his-and-hers bathroom setup?Relax on the back-porch or get some work done in your workshop. Horses, Cows, Chickens, or kickback space! The possibilities are truly endless. Schedule your showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Devin Bellard, NextHome Cutting Edge Realty at 337-484-1184</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTYxNTA2JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Ville Platte, LAPosted by
Ville Platte News Beat

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ville Platte

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ville Platte: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week;2. Home Security, Satellite, and Internet Installation;3. Warehouse Lead / QC;4. Part-time Driver;5. Need Dedicated Truck Driver Now, 4/27/21, Average $62,000-$92,000/Year;6. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Ville Platte);7. Entry Level Appointment Setter;8. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 4/27/21, Earn Up to 68 CPM + Sign-On Bonus;9. Domino's CDL A Regional Driver;10. HAZMAT CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $103k/Year + $10k Sign-On Bonus;