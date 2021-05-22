newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AR

This is the cheapest gas in Camden right now

Posted by 
Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0a891uks00

(CAMDEN, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Camden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 940 California Ave Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Murphy USA at 940 California Ave Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.51.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

940 California Ave Sw, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.51
$3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Camden Daily

Camden Daily

Camden, AR
69
Followers
113
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Gas Stations#Sales#Ar#Murphy Usa#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Camden, ARPosted by
Camden Daily

Top homes for sale in Camden

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: SOLD AS IS WHERE IS NO DISCLOSURES NEEDS LOTS OF WORK<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Jordan, Jordan Real Estate at 501-609-6695</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great Neighborhood. This 3br 2ba house has new roof in October 2020. Is waiting on You. Great Home for first time buyers or down sizing. Call or Text Faith 870-818-7621 for Your Appt.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwZXpNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtRVpNTFMtUjg0NjI2JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath all brick home located on the outskirts of Camden Arkansas. The lawn is very large with plenty of room to roam. Located very close to the local schools and local shopping. Home just had some upgrades. New doors and new yard grading done to divert water away from home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact None, SPLAT LLC at 870-314-9219</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRmFubmllJTIwTWFlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUZBTk5JRU1BRS1EMTkwMURIJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Large open living room with bar into kitchen and area for table. There is also a bonus room that could be a den or office with a half wall that is open to the living room. Three good sized bedrooms with nice closets and a laundry room.<br/>The front and back both have covered porches and there is a room off the kitchen that would be perfect for wintering plants or turning into a sun room. There are two large storage buildings with 3 bays each and a detached 2 car carport all on a large lot. <br/>Perfect for first time homebuyers because it's CHEAPER THAN RENT!<br/>Call Faith at 870-818-7621 for your appointment today!<br/><br/>Home is being sold AS IS - WHERE IS!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwZXpNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtRVpNTFMtUjg4MzQ5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>