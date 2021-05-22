newsbreak-logo
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA BARCELONETA...VEGA ALTA...DORADO AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 233 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Manati, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Florida, Vega Alta, Manati, Vega Baja, Barceloneta, Pajonal, Imbery, Monserrate, Coto Norte, La Luisa, Miranda, Sabana, Bufalo, Tierras Nuevas Pon, Garrochales and Tierras Nuevas Poniente. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON AND NORTHERN KEARNY COUNTIES At 618 PM CDT/518 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Deerfield to 13 miles northeast of Kendall, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Hamilton and northern Kearny Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms earlier today. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Although very little in the way of rain is still occurring the street flooding will likely continue for another hour or two. Motorists should not drive into flooded roadways. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Pasadena, eastern Pearland, Humble, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Cloverleaf, Channelview, Greater Fifth Ward, Second Ward, Greater Eastwood, Highlands, Barrett, Greater Third Ward, Macgregor, Kingwood, Greater Hobby Area, western South Belt / Ellington, Brookside Village, Golfcrest / Bellfort / Reveille and Hunterwood.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 16:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT/445 PM MDT/. * At 448 PM CDT/348 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Kendall, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Hamilton and northwestern Kearny Counties. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 700 AM MDT Tuesday /800 AM CDT Tuesday/. * At 658 PM MDT /758 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Hamilton and Northwestern Kearny Counties
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Marfa Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Marfa Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND EASTERN PRESIDIO COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Lajitas, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Brewster and eastern Presidio Counties.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT/400 PM MDT/. * At 405 PM CDT/305 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles north of Kendall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hamilton and northern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 120 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Coolidge, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Hamilton County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Alan Henry, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR WESTERN KENT AND NORTHEASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Clairemont to 3 miles northwest of Post, moving north at 20 mph. An additional severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Alan Henry, also moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry, Justiceburg and Clairemont. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Grant County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Grant County in southwestern Kansas Northeastern Stanton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT/915 PM MDT/. * At 913 PM CDT/813 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Kendall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Hamilton, southwestern Kearny, northwestern Grant and northeastern Stanton Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KENT...DICKENS...NORTHEASTERN GARZA AND CROSBY COUNTIES At 938 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Caprock to 5 miles southeast of Spur, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Ralls, Kalgary, Caprock, Afton and Mcadoo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1000 PM MDT /1100 PM CDT/. * At 603 PM MDT /703 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, and streets as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kendall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...3-4 INCHES IN 4 HOURS
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 212 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coolidge, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Hamilton County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hale THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Elbert County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-25 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 200 AM MDT At 107 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Boyero, or 22 miles southwest of Flagler, moving north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boyero.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON AND NORTHERN KEARNY COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT/444 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles west of Friend to 9 miles north of Kendall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Hamilton and northern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON AND NORTHERN KEARNY COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT/444 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles west of Friend to 9 miles north of Kendall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Hamilton and northern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Ford County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ford; Gray The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ford County in southwestern Kansas Central Gray County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1040 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ingalls, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cimarron. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Grant County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 22:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Haskell; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northern Grant County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Haskell County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1024 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Ulysses, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hickok. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Grimes County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grimes The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hempstead, Prairie View, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. Rainfall rates of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located 10 miles northeast of Earth, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Nazareth and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH