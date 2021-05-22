Special Weather Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Alan Henry, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR WESTERN KENT AND NORTHEASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Clairemont to 3 miles northwest of Post, moving north at 20 mph. An additional severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Alan Henry, also moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry, Justiceburg and Clairemont. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH