Special Weather Statement issued for North Central by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA BARCELONETA...VEGA ALTA...DORADO AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 233 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Manati, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Florida, Vega Alta, Manati, Vega Baja, Barceloneta, Pajonal, Imbery, Monserrate, Coto Norte, La Luisa, Miranda, Sabana, Bufalo, Tierras Nuevas Pon, Garrochales and Tierras Nuevas Poniente. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov