Clarksdale, MS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Clarksdale Saturday

Clarksdale News Flash
 2 days ago
(CLARKSDALE, MS) According to Clarksdale gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1002 S State St. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.44 at Mobil at 610 S State St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:19 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.73.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1002 S State St, Clarksdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$2.89

Mobil

610 S State St, Clarksdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.44
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clarksdale, MS
Clarksdale, MS
