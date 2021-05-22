Save up to $0.91 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newberry

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Never on the market before! Mid-century modern w/nearly 4000 sq. feet. Vaulted living room ceiling, w/ fireplace and hardwood parquet floors. Dining room overlooks open-air atrium w/water feature. Large kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range & island. Lots of storage. Deep fenced backyard w/shed.

For open house information, contact Cile Hursey, Linda Renwick Realty Inc at 803-276-3676

Located in one of the most sought after areas of town! This beautiful historic home is filled with good bones and plenty of character! They don't build homes in today's time with the craftsmanship and durability that this property offers! Some of the great features are 9+ foot ceilings, oversized rooms throughout, and beautiful coffered ceilings in the main living areas and dining room. You will find hardwood floors throughout the majority of the home and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Wrap around porch offers plenty of sitting area. Double master suite with one being on the main floor and the other on the second floor allowing you the option to choose! Fenced in backyard offers plenty of privacy. Home has been partially restored including all new wiring, plumbing, and a new roof. It's an easy decision if you have the vision! Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Jacob Hopper, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

Welcome to the newest neighborhood in the "city of Friendly Folks!" Introducing "The Jekyll." This new construction home has plenty of space for the entire family. The great room features beautiful coffered ceilings and flows into the dining area and kitchen. Off the garage is a half bath and laundry area, perfect for those that have to change their work clothing when arriving home. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a tray ceiling, large master bath with double vanity and walk in closet, separate water closet, and separate shower and soaker tub. 3 other bedrooms share a bath featuring a double vanity and tub shower combo. Low maintenance, energy efficient, and ready for your family! Builder to assist with closing costs if using preferred lender. Home qualifies for FHA/VA/USDA 100% financing. *pictures are not of actual home, but are of the floorplan.

For open house information, contact Angela Reid, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713

Welcome to the newest neighborhood in the "city of friendly folks." Introducing "The Tybee." This brand new home features an open concept living, dining, kitchen. Kitchen features stainless appliances and a walk in pantry. Upstairs features an oversized master bedroom with his and her walk in closets, his and her sinks, a large soaker tub, separate shower and a separate water closet. 3 additional bedrooms adorn the upstairs; 2 with their own walk in closets. An upstairs laundry room makes life a bit easier! Low maintenance, energy efficient, and ready for your family! Builder to assist with closing costs if using preferred lender. Home qualifies for FHA/VA/USDA 100% financing. *pictures are not of actual home, but the same floorplan in another community.

For open house information, contact Angela Reid, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713