Save up to $0.91 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newberry

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: New Construction in Newberry! Featuring "The Hilton!" This home features an open concept living, dining, kitchen perfect for entertaining and family functionality. Kitchen features a large island, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a walk in pantry! Formal dining room off the kitchen so you can get back to having meals together and talking about your day. Upstairs, the Master Oasis features beautiful tray ceilings, granite countertop double vanity, soaker tub, separate shower, his and hers walk in closets, and a separate water closet. 3 other bedrooms share a bath with granite countertops and upgraded fixtures. Laundry room upstairs to make this chore just a bit easier. Plenty of extra storage. Low maintenance, energy efficient, and ready for your family! Builder to assist with closing costs if using preferred lender. Home qualifies for FHA/VA/USDA 100% financing. *pictures are not of actual home, but the same floorplan in another community*<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angela Reid, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxMDI2NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Welcome to Newberry Landing! Featuring "The Jamaican II!" One of the most popular floorplans and a customer favorite. This open concept plan features a large great room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and large pantry adorn the kitchen. The master suite features high tray ceilings, large walk in closet, double vanity, garden soaker tub, separate shower, and your own private water closet. 2 guest bedrooms on main level share a bath. Upstairs is a great bonus flex space that can be used as a home office, home school room, extra bedroom, or just use as storage. A wonderful front porch and covered back porch makes relaxing easy on a Sunday morning! Low maintenance, energy efficient, and ready to enjoy. High speed fiber optic internet/phone/tv available. Home qualifies for FHA/VA/USDA 100% financing available. Builder to assist with closing costs when buyer uses preferred lender.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angela Reid, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUwNzAzNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> New Construction in Newberry! Featuring "The Hilton!" This home features an open concept living, dining, kitchen perfect for entertaining and family functionality. Kitchen features a large island, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a walk in pantry! Formal dining room off the kitchen so you can get back to having meals together and talking about your day. Upstairs, the Master Oasis features beautiful tray ceilings, granite countertop double vanity, soaker tub, separate shower, his and hers walk in closets, and a separate water closet. 3 other bedrooms share a bath with granite countertops and upgraded fixtures. Laundry room upstairs to make this chore just a bit easier. Plenty of extra storage. Low maintenance, energy efficient, and ready for your family! Builder to assist with closing costs if using preferred lender. Home qualifies for FHA/VA/USDA 100% financing. *pictures are not of actual home, but the same floorplan in another community*<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angela Reid, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxMDI0NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>