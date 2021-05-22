newsbreak-logo
Newberry, SC

Save up to $0.91 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newberry

Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 2 days ago
(NEWBERRY, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Newberry, you could be saving up to $0.91 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2802 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 11747 Sc-34, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newberry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

2802 Main St, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.01
$3.11
$--

7-Eleven

117 West Drive, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.49
$3.05

Valero

1315 Kendall Rd, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.17
$3.55
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:11 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

