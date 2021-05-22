Gas savings: The cheapest station in Perry

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move In Ready 3 bed/2bath home with many modern updates, improvements, and upgrades. New roof, new deck, new energy efficient windows, new privacy fencing, fresh paint, hardwood floors sanded and buffed, whole house security system, and extensive landscaping. This home even has a whole house generator as back-up during power failures. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and double windows overlooking the front yard. The large country kitchen (SS appliances, lots of storage, breakfast nook area) is centrally located to provide access to the dining room, the family room, and the utility room. The family room has French doors leading to the new back deck as well as access to the two-car carport. Front facing large main suite with private bath, double closets, and an alcove that’s perfect for work area or reading nook. Two other bedrooms share a hall bath. The utility room houses a washer/dryer, work/study area, and provides access to the privacy fenced back yard. Outside is a storage building, workshop, RV hookup with 30 amp service, irrigation system, and a whole-house natural gas-powered generator that provides back-up power so you will never fear a storm outage again. If you have medical equipment that requires electricity or medications that must be refrigerated, you have found your safe house. This home is located on a fully landscaped .31 acre corner lot close to the downtown area and within walking distance of a city park. Nearby schools are just very short drive away. Within an hour of Tallahassee and two hours from Gainesville or Jacksonville<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kanut Khosla, Red Bear Realty, LLC at 850-933-3486</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGFsbGFoYXNzZWUlMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVEJSRkwtMzI2NjI0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>2016 built home right outside of historic downtown Perry! Spacious corner lot. Perfect house for a first time buyer or someone looking for a low maintenance home. Concrete front covered patio is the perfect spot for your rocking chairs, plants and morning coffee. Call to schedule your appointment for a personal or virtual tour!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lindsey Vaughn, Southern Land & Homes at 850-973-2200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGFsbGFoYXNzZWUlMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVEJSRkwtMzIwNTEwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>An incredible opportunity to snag a 2,866 sq. ft. home on over 5 acres in the city limits at a steal of a price. This home is in need of renovations but the potential is right around the corner. Whether you're an investor or someone looking for their forever home with plenty of space and acreage, this is it. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, multiple living areas, potential for two kitchens and a 2 car attached enclosed garage are a few things this house offers. Gorgeous fireplace in the large family room with sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. All bedrooms are spacious. Conveniently located within walking distance to schools, just down the road from historic downtown Perry, shopping and restaurants. On the north end of Taylor County, you're just under an hour to the state Capitol city, Tallahassee.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lindsey Vaughn, Southern Land & Homes at 850-973-2200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGFsbGFoYXNzZWUlMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVEJSRkwtMzMxMDA4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. THE HOME NEEDS SOME LOVE BUT HAS AN EXCEPTIONAL LAYOUT WITH A 30 X 31 MASTER SUITE ADDITION CONTAINING IT'S OWN FAMILY ROOM AND FIREPLACE, HIS AND HERS CLOSETS AND A BATHROOM. THE FRONT OF THE HOME HAS 2 BEDROOMS, WITH THEIR OWN BATH EACH AND A LIVING/FAMILY AREA IN BETWEEN. A MUST SEE. MINUTES FROM ALL THE SCHOOLS YET JUST OUTSIDE FOR HORSES, CHICKENS AND FARM THINGS. SHOWPLACE POTENTIAL, WITH YOUR PERSONAL TOUCHES IN MIND. YOUR OWN MINI FARM WITHIN MINUTES OF EVERYTHING. THE DECK AND POOL NEED TOTALLY REDONE OR FILLED IN, YOUR CHOICE. SELLER SELLING AS IS AND PRICED RIGHT FOR CASH. THE SELLERS ARE WORKING ON THE HOME, AND IF BUYER WANTS TO FINISH WILL GIVE ALLOWANCES.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amy Carlton, Gulf Breeze Real Estate at 850-584-5101</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGFsbGFoYXNzZWUlMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVEJSRkwtMzI5NzQwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>