De Soto, MO

De Soto gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.65 per gallon

De Soto Journal
 2 days ago
(DE SOTO, MO) Gas prices vary across in the De Soto area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon.

Phillips 66 at 900 Peach Tree Plaza Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 518 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.76.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66

900 Peach Tree Plaza Dr, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.06
$3.29
$2.99

ZX

2854 Us-67, Festus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.91
$3.11
$2.83

Phillips 66

614 North Main, desoto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.95
$3.15
$2.93

Casey's

1900 N Main St, De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.93

Phillips 66

12973 Mo-21, De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99

BP

12405 State Route 21, De Soto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.89
$3.14
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

De Soto Journal

De Soto Journal

De Soto, MO
ABOUT

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

