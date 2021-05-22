De Soto gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.65 per gallon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This charming 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom home sits on 5.25 picturesque acres with a pool! The great room welcomes you into the home with beautiful flooring, vaulted ceilings & a wood burning fireplace. It opens nicely to the eat in kitchen featuring a large island, custom cabinets & backsplash. Step out into the 3 seasons room and enjoy the view of the backyard and pool area! The master suite is spacious with vaulted ceilings, a private deck & master bathroom featuring a separate shower & jetted soaker tub & a walk in closet. Both secondary bedrooms are nicely sized with large closets. The partically finished walk out lower level, offers many options to the new buyers with an updated full bathroom and large storage space! Main floor laundry! Attached 3 car garage with an addtional detached garage / workshop. Very private but close to everything! Newer Roof! New HVAC (interior) unit to be installed next week!

Check out the brand new paved road, looks amazing!! Custom Ranch Home TO BE BUILT on awesome 4 acre lot!! Just released, you can now build on this private street of 4 acre lots. Only 4 lots remaining right now. Please NOTE: This home is to be built, so you can still choose all your colors. The pictures are from other similar homes!! We do have a similar models you can see in Hillsboro. Large ranch home w/3 car garage, partial stone or brick front, vaulted ceilings, white doors & trim, main floor laundry, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher and micro) open stairway w/iron spindles, large master bath with separate tub and shower with double vanity, entry foyer & hallway, rough-in for full bath in lower level, walk-out basement. Better hurry, these won't last!! Another quality home by Wil-Build Construction! More plans available, or bring your own, we can build other custom homes. Price includes Lot, Well and Septic System. Call for your property tour.

When there are 3 things that you need with your next home - Ready to move in, loads of space, and lakefront property, well this one is for you! Welcome to the freshly rehabbed home at 14286 S. Lake Dr., DeSoto! Features are amazing here! MANY updates have been done at this property! 2 new decks 12/20, new front porch 1/21, new flooring throughout (except ceramic tile)1/21, new SS appliances 1/21, new light fixtures throughout 1/21 paint 1/21, air ducts have been professionally cleaned out 1/21.Bring your fishing pole, your small boat and the desire to relax at your new lakefront home! 3 beds with new carpeting & paint and updated full bath are upstairs. When you enter, the foyer is roomy for an office space with gorgeous new LVP flooring. That Family/Great rm though...WOW! Huge rm, large picture window for natural light. Down a few stairs to a huge kitchen(room for island!), dining rm and “lake room” with LVP, laundry, mud rm and updated full bath. Check out the virtual walkthrough!

Back on the market at no fault of the seller's. Buyer's financing never came to fruition. This excellent 5.5 (+/-) acre property is located within the sought after Hillsboro school district and has a wonderful site to build your dream home. This property is not part of a subdivision with HOA. Located on the edge of the property is a single story home which could be utilized as a home or as a rental property. The home and the property is separated by a wet weather creek in the rear of the residence. Access to the acreage is located approximately a quarter mile from the residence. The home is currently rented and is a great way to accumulate extra income. The home and land have access to public water, natural gas, spectrum cable, and At&t. THE HOME IS SOLD AS IS AND HOME OWNER WILL DO NO REPAIRS.