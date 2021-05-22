Save up to $0.57 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mountain Home

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mountain Home area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 1050 Us-20 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 1050 Us-20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.86.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mountain Home area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 140 N. 10Th E., Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ --

Phillips 66 495 N 2Nd E St , Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Shell 585 W 6Th S, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.