newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Home, ID

Save up to $0.57 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mountain Home

Posted by 
Mountain Home News Watch
Mountain Home News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkYAr_0a891mwI00

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mountain Home area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 1050 Us-20 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 1050 Us-20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.86.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mountain Home area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

140 N. 10Th E., Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.41
$3.61
$--

Phillips 66

495 N 2Nd E St , Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$3.41

Shell

585 W 6Th S, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$--
$3.62
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home, ID
26
Followers
124
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Mountain Home, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Home Prices#Bargain Hunters#Sales#Gallon#Savings#Selling#Pilot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mountain Home: Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 25: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho gas prices go up four cents, U.S. average jumps eight

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As Gem State drivers return to the road in droves, gas prices continue to climb across the state. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular jumped four cents this week to $3.22, which is 14 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average went up by eight cents to $3.05, which is 18 cents more than a month ago. The national average is at its highest point in six years.
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Idaho gas prices continue to climb

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As Idaho drivers return to the road in droves, gas prices continue to climb across the state. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular jumped four cents this week to $3.22, which is 14 cents more than a month ago. Here’s a selection of...
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mountain Home: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Top homes for sale in Mountain Home

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great investment potential. Nice home features large lot with RV parking, water/wash basin in garage, lots of space for garden, outbuildings or simply enjoy a large yard. Also includes new paint inside & out, new laminate flooring throughout, new wood fence with drive through gate + many other renovations. BTVAI ************Tenant occupied. Tenant lease in place, expires November 10, 2021.*****<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matthew Bradshaw, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This view is everything! There are only a few properties with this amazing view of Anderson Ranch Dam Reservoir. This home was built by a Master Builder from the area and with the large beams and the metal I-beams was built to withstand avalanches. Nestled against the mountain side, the basement stays an even 55 to 60 degrees year round. Enjoy fresh spring water that has full gravity pressure. So many thought out details throughout. The boat launch, landing strip and groomed trails just across the street.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Misty Chapa, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Idaho Homes & Properties at 208-733-5336</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mountain Home: Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Mountain Home

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mountain Home: 1. Work From Home * Virtual Training and Support! Interviewing Tomorrow!; 2. Sales Representative - Training Provided; 3. CNC Machinist; 4. Administrative Assistant; 5. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Mountain Home); 6. Class A CDL - Regional Truck Driver; 7. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers; 8. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 9. Travel Nurse RN - NICU - Neonatal Intensive Care - $2,478 per week; 10. Aerial Cutter/Arborist;
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mountain Home

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mountain Home: 1. CDL-A Teams - 1 Yr OTR EXP Required - Earn Up To $110K Per Driver; 2. Speech Language Pathologist; 3. Custodian/Maintenance Position; 4. Food Production Worker; 5. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $45.55/Hour $1640/Weekly; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,640 per week; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1639.88 / Week; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,425/Week - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 9. Entry Level Appointment Setter; 10. Salesperson (Tow Truck);
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Mountain Home

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mountain Home: 1. Independent Sales Representative;2. Custodian/Maintenance Position;3. Caregiver, PCA, CNA;4. Spanish Customer Service Representative - Work From Home;5. Neonatal ICU (NICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2880 per week in ID;6. Salesperson (RV & Trailer);7. CDL-A Regional LTL Truck Driver;8. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Mountain Home);9. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Mountain Home);10. CDL Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2.75/Mile;
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Take a look at these homes on the market in Mountain Home

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fantastic home on .27 acres. New flooring, built in bar and a huge yard are just a few of the features in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Outside it has a fenced yard, a covered patio, 2 car garage and alley access. Inside there is a master bed and bath, a modest kitchen pantry, built in shelves in the dining room and master bathroom and a large window in the front room providing lots of natural light.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bree Hodges, CENTURY 21 Southern Idaho Realty at 208-587-9021</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Beautiful quaint bungalow close to everything in Mountain Home! This home has tons of natural light with large recently replaced Low E windows. Start your mornings off on the front porch with your favorite beverage. Working from home? The back room is perfect for your home office. Love to entertain? Check out the large dining space and roomy kitchen. Home has had a fresh coat of paint and new LVP floors installed in the kitchen. End your days with a soak in the jetted tub. This home has much to offer!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cristina Drake, Amherst Madison at 208-391-2391</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Great 1 acre lot with so much potential! Live in the MH home while building a new home. Well w/new pump, septic and power already installed. No HOA, No CCR's, Large MH not on foundation and some remodeling has taken place. Close to shopping and medical facilities in Mountain Home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Trayce Ghislain, Boise Premier Real Estate at 888-506-2234</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>This view is everything! There are only a few properties with this amazing view of Anderson Ranch Dam Reservoir. This home was built by a Master Builder from the area and with the large beams and the metal I-beams was built to withstand avalanches. Nestled against the mountain side, the basement stays an even 55 to 60 degrees year round. Enjoy fresh spring water that has full gravity pressure. So many thought out details throughout. The boat launch, landing strip and groomed trails just across the street.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Misty Chapa, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Idaho Homes & Properties at 208-733-5336</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwSW50ZXJtb3VudGFpbiUyME11bHRpcGxlJTIwTGlzdGluZyUyMFNlcnZpY2UuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtSU1MU0lELTk4Nzc2OTc3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>