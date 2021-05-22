Rutland gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.82 per gallon

(RUTLAND, VT) Gas prices vary across in the Rutland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 215 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.61 at Olivia's Market at 199 Stratton Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rutland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 215 N Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Mobil 217 N Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Mobil 205 Us-4 E, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.05 $ 3.24 $ 3.05

Shell 351 Us-4 W, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.43 $ --

Irving 129 Grove St , Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.09 $ 3.38 $ --

CITGO 145 N Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Irving 258 S Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.1 $ 3.3 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.