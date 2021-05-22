Where's the cheapest gas in Alexander City?
(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Alexander City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2507 Us-280. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Marathon at 3620 Us-280, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexander City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3
$3.3
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.3
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.