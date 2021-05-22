newsbreak-logo
Alexander City, AL

Where's the cheapest gas in Alexander City?

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0a891kAq00

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Alexander City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2507 Us-280. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Marathon at 3620 Us-280, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexander City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

2507 Us-280, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3
$3.3
$--

Marathon

2475 Jefferson St, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$--

Mapco

4761 Us-280 E , Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.3
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
80
Followers
129
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

