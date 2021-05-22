newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pampa, TX

Pampa gas at $2.41 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEt9N_0a891iPO00

(PAMPA, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pampa area offering savings of $0.78 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pump n Munch at 1342 N Hobart St. Regular there was listed at $2.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 1020 Frederick St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.53.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

309 Hobart St, Pampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$--
$--
$--

United Express

1420 N Hobart St, Pampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$2.81
$3.11
$--

Valero

2500 Alcock St, Pampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$--
$2.81
$--

Valero

11818 Us-60, Pampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$2.86
$--
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pampa Voice

Pampa Voice

Pampa, TX
25
Followers
121
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pampa, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Bargain Hunters#Pump N Munch#1342 N Hobart St Regular#Chevron#Gallon#Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pampa, TXPosted by
Pampa Voice

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Pampa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pampa: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 2. Account Manager; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 4. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 5. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Competitive Pay & Great Benefits; 6. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 7. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 8. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,728 per week; 9. Registered Respiratory Therapist | RRT | NEUR (Contract); 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay;
Pampa, TXPosted by
Pampa Voice

Ready for a change? These Pampa jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pampa: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. X Ray Technician (X Ray Tech) Travel Allied - $45.57/Hour $1640/Weekly; 3. Family Medicine job in TX; 4. Shift Manager Restaurant- Pampa TX; 5. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 6. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 7. Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 9. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($1530/wk); 10. Registered Respiratory Therapist | RRT | NEUR (Contract);
Pampa, TXPosted by
Pampa Voice

Job alert: These jobs are open in Pampa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pampa: 1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $1980 per week in TX; 2. X Ray Technician (X Ray Tech) Travel Allied - $45.57/Hour $1640/Weekly; 3. Entry Level Wireless Sales Representative - Weekly Pay!; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Family Medicine job in TX; 6. Field Service Specialist; 7. Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers; 8. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/21/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K;
Pampa, TXPosted by
Pampa Voice

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Pampa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pampa: 1. Shift Manager Restaurant- Pampa TX; 2. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 3. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2058.12 / Week; 5. Skilled Registered Nurse, RN; 6. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($1990/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 7. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 9. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year - Great Benefits;
Pampa, TXPosted by
Pampa Voice

Check out these houses for sale in Pampa

(PAMPA, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Pampa, TXPosted by
Pampa Voice

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Pampa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pampa: 1. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $52.60/Hour $2104/Weekly; 2. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 3. Insurance Advisor; 4. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($1990/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 5. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 7. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $1,544/Week + $6,000 Sign-On; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Sign-On; 10. Local CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Year + Sign-On;
Pampa, TXPosted by
Pampa Voice

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Pampa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pampa: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 2. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $62.50/Hour $2250/Weekly; 3. Shift Manager Restaurant- Pampa TX; 4. Early Childhood Teacher; 5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Special Enrollment Period Sales; 6. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 7. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($1990/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 8. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $1980 per week in TX; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 5/7/21, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 10. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr;
Pampa, TXPosted by
Pampa Voice

Job alert: These Pampa jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pampa: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year;2. Coca-Cola Sales Merchandiser $16-$35/hr;3. AT&T Authorized Dealer - In Store Representatives;4. Home Depot - Cashier/Cusomter Service Representative $16-$35/hr;5. CDL-A OTR Reefer Drivers - 3K Miles Per Week - 2 Yrs EXP Req'd;6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1989 / Week;7. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $1980 per week in TX;8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,927 per week;9. Registered Nurse - OB PP - 13 Week Contract ($1640/wk);10. Truck Driving Jobs Up To 1300 Weekly;
Pampa, TXPosted by
Pampa Voice

Get hired! Job openings in and around Pampa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pampa: 1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,250 per week;2. Wireless Sales Associate;3. Physician / Family Practice with OB / Texas / Permanent / Family Medicine with Obstetrics in Texa...;4. Shift Manager Restaurant- Borger TX;5. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week;6. OBGYN Travel Nurse RN - $53.60/Hour $1929/Weekly;7. Class A Driver;8. Travel Nurse RN - OB/GYN - $1,863 per week;9. Family Dollar, Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!;10. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1629.97 / Week;