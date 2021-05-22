Pampa gas at $2.41 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PAMPA, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pampa area offering savings of $0.78 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pump n Munch at 1342 N Hobart St. Regular there was listed at $2.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 1020 Frederick St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.53.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 309 Hobart St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ -- $ --

United Express 1420 N Hobart St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ --

Valero 2500 Alcock St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ 2.81 $ --

Valero 11818 Us-60, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.86 $ -- $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.