Yazoo City, MS

Yazoo City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.79 per gallon

Posted by 
Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0a891hWf00

(YAZOO CITY, MS) According to Yazoo City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 2129 Grand Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.34 at Circle K at 1501 Jerry Clower Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:19 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.63.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart

2129 Grand Ave, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.85
$3.15
$2.59

Circle K

1501 Jerry Clower Blvd, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.34
$2.63

Double Quick

258 N Jerry Clower Blvd, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City, MS
52
Followers
121
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yazoo City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

