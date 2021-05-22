newsbreak-logo
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Fort Payne Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0a891gdw00

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Payne area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 1219 Greenhill Blvd Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.58.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:17 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

1707 Glenn Blvd Sw, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.44
$3.09

Delta Express

4414A Gault Ave North, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

Mapco

1402 Glenn Blvd Sw , Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:17 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

