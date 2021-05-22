Save $0.50 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Douglas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Copper Hacienda~ A Superb home / mini farm ~ with many upgrades and pride of ownership! Many upgrades including newly renovated hall bathroom and new electrical in most of the home. OVERSIZED bedrooms and bathrooms plus HUGE Great Room kitchen with island and dining area. Home has beautiful tile and newer carpet. Current tenant is a dream tenant and hoping to stay after her current lease expires. Property include West lot adjoining the property for RV parking or building on. Older garage/ workshop needs some TLC. Horse pens and chicken coops are also on the NW side of property with tons of open space to ride and explore. Cochise College is 5 miles West of Copper and this is a perfect location out of town yet close enough to enjoy all of Douglas AZ events, restaurants & shops -

Large, single level home on HUGE lot. Home has bright open layout with large kitchen, dining, and living area. Two bedrooms and a true master bedroom with enough space for your king sized bed. Leased solar panels for low electricity bills. This home has everything you need and more! Schedule your showing today!

Cute home with a lot of character in the Coronado Estates neighborhood in Douglas. This home offers a fireplace, mexican tile, and beautiful wood beams throughout the great room and kitchen making a great space for entertaining. The covered patio off the great room allows you to expand your entertaining outdoors. This lot offers a ton of space and is a blank canvas to make the back yard of your dreams. Plenty of room for RV parking as well. A bonus... beautiful unobstructed sunset views! The location of this home offers privacy with the convenience of being close to downtown Douglas. Bisbee, Sierra Vista, and Southern Arizona vineyards are nearby.

Almost 40 acres of complete peace and quiet. This homestead offers unobstructed mountain views, located on a corner lot, fully fenced in yard with electric entry gate, newly poured, extra large concrete pads ready to build the garage of your dreams. Storage shed that can easily be converted into a guest house/office. The Southwest inspired interior offers upgraded kitchen (2021), Mexican tile throughout, claw foot tub, hand painted sink and extra large family room addition with custom lighting. Large front porch, huge barn, updated laundry room with new hot water heater and electric. This home offers a split floorplan, energy efficient mini-splits, swap cooling forced air, and two wood burning stoves. Newer well pump and plumbing, leach field replaced in 2016. Private well.