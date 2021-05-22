Save $0.50 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Douglas

(DOUGLAS, AZ) According to Douglas gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 830 Pan American Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Circle K at 830 Pan American Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 830 Pan American Ave, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.