newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Glade, FL

Save $0.90 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Belle Glade

Posted by 
Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0a891esU00

(BELLE GLADE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belle Glade area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 210 Us Hwy 27 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 210 Us Hwy 27 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:15 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot

210 Us Hwy 27 N, South Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.79
$3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
54
Followers
149
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Glade, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Bargain Hunters#Us Hwy 27 N#Gallon#Savings#Hwy#Selling#Pilot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Belle Glade, FLPosted by
Belle Glade Journal

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Belle Glade require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Customer Service Representative - Hiring This Week - Consultant 2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 3. Management Trainee 4. Entry Level Customer Service ** Perfect for recent College Graduates** 5. Entry Level - Medical Billing & Collection Specialist 6. Billing Clerk 7. Bather / Groomer Trainee 8. PRESCHOOL TEACHERS NEEDED-NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED-WILL TRAIN
Belle Glade, FLPosted by
Belle Glade Journal

Take a look at these homes on the market in Belle Glade

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 1.1846 acres zoned residential/light industrial. A perfect location for a business. This is located approximately 3 miles from Lake Okeechobee, near shopping, Pioneer Park, Glades Central High, Palm Beach State College and approximately 50 minutes to the beach.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John A Diaz, Keller Williams Business Brokerage LLC at 561-966-4000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY5MjI1MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Please DO NOT disturb tenants. Can be shown by appointment only, contact your agent for showing instructions. Large apartments with newer kitchen cabinets in some units. Roof in good condition. These units require little care as they are CBS construction and terrazzo floors. Almost an extra acre in rear of property, additional units can be added to become a more lucrative property.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kendra F Snow, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/WPB at 561-659-1575</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY1MTk2OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Well maintained Quadplex close to shopping. 2 outer units are 2 bedroom 1 bath and the 2 inner units are 1 bedroom 1 bath. All tenants pay their own electric and water. New metal roof in 2019. Replaced pipe to sewer w/ clean out valve within 10yrs. Electrical updated in last 5 years. Partially fenced. Please do not disturb the tenants.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tamara K Mosley, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/RPB at 561-932-0444</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY5OTQwMiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Belle Glade, FLPosted by
Belle Glade Journal

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Belle Glade

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Belle Glade: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions; 2. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week; 3. Financial Services Representative - WFH, training, GROWTH!; 4. Call Center Representative; 5. Insurance Broker; 6. Interventional Radiology Travel Nursing Job in Loxahatchee, Florida; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On; 8. Inside/Outside B2B Sales Residual Income; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Interventional Radiology - $1,921 per week; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - IR - Interventional Radiology - $1920.64 / Week;