Save $0.90 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Belle Glade

(BELLE GLADE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belle Glade area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 210 Us Hwy 27 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 210 Us Hwy 27 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:15 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 210 Us Hwy 27 N, South Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.