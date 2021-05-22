newsbreak-logo
Pendleton, OR

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pendleton

Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 2 days ago
(PENDLETON, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Pendleton, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.77 at Safeway at 201 Sw 20Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.27.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Arrowhead Travel Plaza

72485 Or-331, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.05

Safeway

201 Sw 20Th St, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.47
$3.77
$3.07

Rocket Market

1700 Sw Emigrant Ave, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Chevron

309 Se Nye Ave, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.59
$3.19

76

2101 Se Court Ave, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.47
$3.69
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

