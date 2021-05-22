Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pendleton

(PENDLETON, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Pendleton, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.77 at Safeway at 201 Sw 20Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.27.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Arrowhead Travel Plaza 72485 Or-331, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.05

Safeway 201 Sw 20Th St, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.07

Rocket Market 1700 Sw Emigrant Ave, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Chevron 309 Se Nye Ave, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

76 2101 Se Court Ave, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.47 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.