Save $0.94 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Altus

(ALTUS, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Altus area offering savings of $0.94 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 2504 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 619 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Altus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

AAFES Bldg 18, Altus AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.88 $ 3.09 $ --

Conoco 2516 E Broadway St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.87 $ 3.08 $ 2.79

Valero 1800 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.85

Phillips 66 1204 E Broadway St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 1301 E Tamarack Rd, Atlus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 2800 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.7 $ 2.75 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Conoco 2212 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.81 $ 3.04 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.