Altus, OK

Save $0.94 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Altus

Posted by 
Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qG8I2_0a891bEJ00

(ALTUS, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Altus area offering savings of $0.94 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 2504 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 619 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Altus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

AAFES

Bldg 18, Altus AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.88
$3.09
$--

Conoco

2516 E Broadway St, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.87
$3.08
$2.79

Valero

1800 N Main St, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$2.99
$2.85

Phillips 66

1204 E Broadway St, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.29
$3.59
$2.89
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.89

Phillips 66

1301 E Tamarack Rd, Atlus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.29
$3.59
$2.89

Phillips 66

2800 N Main St, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$2.75
$3.49
$2.89

Conoco

2212 N Main St, Altus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.81
$3.04
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
41
Followers
123
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

