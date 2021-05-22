Sunnyside gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Sunnyside area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunnyside Super Gas at 600 Yakima Valley Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Chevron at 1005 Wallace Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sunnyside area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$3.75
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.39
$3.59
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.