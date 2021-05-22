Sunnyside gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Sunnyside area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunnyside Super Gas at 600 Yakima Valley Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Chevron at 1005 Wallace Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sunnyside area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunnyside Super Gas 600 Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.19

76 905 E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ --

Maverik 1601 E Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Cenex 1720 Eastway Dr, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Shell 1852 Waneta Rd, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.